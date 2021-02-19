Peony Price Up 99.9% This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Peony token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $961,713.45 and approximately $14,749.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded 99.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00036633 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 316.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,701,521 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.