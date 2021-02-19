Permanent TSB Group (LON:IL0A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.06

Shares of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (LON:IL0A) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01), with a volume of 88233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.94 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.82 million and a PE ratio of -7.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.62.

About Permanent TSB Group (LON:IL0A)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.