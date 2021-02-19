Perpetual Protocol (PERP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.39 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $148.84 million and $2.39 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $6.83 or 0.00012151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00546310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00066954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00086800 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00069804 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00082020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00030310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.09 or 0.00425396 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

