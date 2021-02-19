Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Purchased by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 250.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine accounts for approximately 2.9% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. 149,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,869. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.98.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

