Peter J. Wilkinson Sells 2,317 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.78. 32,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,359. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $252.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.41.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

