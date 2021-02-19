Peter W. May Sells 982,051 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondelez International alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $54.31. 7,025,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,665,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.