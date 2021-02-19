PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Stock Price Down 5.6%

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 9,940,896 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,373,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

