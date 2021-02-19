Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Down 7.1%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.05. 74,302,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 27,168,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

