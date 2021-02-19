Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New $0.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.53. 145,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,279. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

