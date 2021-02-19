Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $47.88. Approximately 155,534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 103,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

PHAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $318,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,494,628.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,979 shares of company stock worth $2,839,383. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,814,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $598,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

