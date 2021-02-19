Phillips 66 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 35,372 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,924% compared to the average daily volume of 1,748 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $80.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

