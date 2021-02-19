Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $707.15

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 707.15 ($9.24) and traded as high as GBX 716.60 ($9.36). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 697.40 ($9.11), with a volume of 742,427 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 701.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 707.15.

In related news, insider Kory Sorenson bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £11,312 ($14,779.20).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

