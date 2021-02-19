Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches One Day Volume of $161.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $161.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 132.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,793.66 or 0.99776726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00040842 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.54 or 0.00580052 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.34 or 0.00841892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00248713 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00173887 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002438 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,782,137 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

