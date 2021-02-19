Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.56 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and $27,011.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,375,543 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

