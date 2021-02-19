Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells $720,000.00 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.07. 352,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $81.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Phreesia by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

