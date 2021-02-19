Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.10

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.10 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 89.30 ($1.17). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14), with a volume of 1,271,760 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £476.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

In other news, insider Lena Wilson acquired 30,000 shares of Picton Property Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.