Pillar Price Tops $0.0293 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $147,429.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00827651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00037231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00059354 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00021061 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.53 or 0.04875450 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

