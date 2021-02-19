PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.62 and last traded at $98.76. Approximately 114,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 200,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

