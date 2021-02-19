Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.61. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 221,560 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of -0.47.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

