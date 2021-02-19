Pinkcoin Trading Up 67.9% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $78,798.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 67.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.11 or 0.00590743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006666 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00034203 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.51 or 0.02495529 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,499,749 coins and its circulating supply is 425,239,313 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

