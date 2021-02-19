Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeremy S. Levine Sells 15,987 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.90. 6,975,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,520,047. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.40.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.
