Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeremy S. Levine Sells 15,987 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.90. 6,975,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,520,047. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 121.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 12.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.