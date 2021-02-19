Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Evan Sharp Sells 69,198 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,948,952.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60.

On Thursday, January 21st, Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $9,510,726.84.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $4,855,623.66.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $85.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,975,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520,047. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Pinterest by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Pinterest by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after buying an additional 1,037,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

