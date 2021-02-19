Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

PXD opened at $133.01 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $147.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 130.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

