Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Trading Down 7.6%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.32. 2,216,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,201,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

