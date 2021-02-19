Piper Sandler Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $330.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. FBN Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.48.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $308.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.39. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,118.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $722,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $563,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,530 shares of company stock worth $78,578,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

