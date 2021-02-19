Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sleep Number Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith anticipates that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNBR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Shares of SNBR opened at $121.24 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at about $9,760,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,818,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,365,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

