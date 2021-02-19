Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Raised to $0.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKBEF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pipestone Energy from $0.85 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of BKBEF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 15,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,763. Pipestone Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

