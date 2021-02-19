Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Raised to $0.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKBEF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pipestone Energy from $0.85 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of BKBEF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 15,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,763. Pipestone Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

