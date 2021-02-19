Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.00 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 138.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $68.00 million and approximately $324,186.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.00319218 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00132027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00049508 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000613 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.