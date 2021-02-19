PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Up 26.8% This Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0975 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.51 million and $23,092.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

