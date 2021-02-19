Pivot Token Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $2.06 million and $906,381.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00062821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.00 or 0.00768236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00042628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00059931 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020877 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00040351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.07 or 0.04624088 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

