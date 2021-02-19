PIVX (PIVX) Price Up 38.5% This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. PIVX has a total market cap of $57.37 million and $2.59 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

