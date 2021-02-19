Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.

NYSE PLNT opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,139.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $4,981,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,706 shares of company stock worth $22,383,599. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Planet Fitness by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $64,045,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 66,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

