Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.
NYSE PLNT opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,139.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $4,981,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,706 shares of company stock worth $22,383,599. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Planet Fitness by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $64,045,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 66,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
