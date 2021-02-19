Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,089,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 14.76% of Plantronics worth $164,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Plantronics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLT opened at $39.49 on Friday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

