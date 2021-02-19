PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,198 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of PLDT worth $17,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PLDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 30.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura raised PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:PHI opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.34. PLDT Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $35.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42.

PLDT Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

