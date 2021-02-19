Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

