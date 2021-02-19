PNM Resources (PNM) to Release Earnings on Friday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

