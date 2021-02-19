POA (POA) Price Tops $0.0558 on Major Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. POA has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,741,263 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
