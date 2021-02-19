Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $586.24

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 586.24 ($7.66) and traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.75). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 662.42 ($8.65), with a volume of 347,981 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Friday, January 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 671.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 586.24. The stock has a market cap of £651.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09.
Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)
