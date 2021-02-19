Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.56

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$40.56 and last traded at C$40.32, with a volume of 17485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 39.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.25, for a total value of C$123,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,687.50.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

