Polygon Price Up 34.3% Over Last Week (MATIC)

Polygon (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Polygon has a market capitalization of $834.89 million and approximately $544.31 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polygon has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00062427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.98 or 0.00777445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00043069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00060385 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00042547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.02 or 0.04648863 BTC.

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon (MATIC) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,966,397,110 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. Matic Network is expanding tech scope and mission and becoming Polygon — Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains. Existing Matic solutions remain functional and high priority. All the existing Matic solutions and implementations, primarily Matic PoS Chain and Matic Plasma Chains, remain fully functional and will continue to be developed and grown as very important components of the Polygon ecosystem. These implementations will not be impacted or changed in any way, and no action is required from developers or end-users. The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, securing the system and enabling governance. See the official announcement. Polygon is a easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting two major types of solutions:Secured chains (aka Layer 2 chains): Scaling solutions that rely on Ethereum for security instead of establishing their own validator pool. Stand-alone chains (aka Sidechains): Sovereign Ethereum sidechains, normally fully in charge of their own security, i.e. with their own validator pool. “

Buying and Selling Polygon

