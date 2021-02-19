PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Up 6.9%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares shot up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.64. 1,531,940 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,213,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

