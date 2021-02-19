PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Up 6.9%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares shot up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.64. 1,531,940 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,213,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

