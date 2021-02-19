Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,776 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.37% of Portland General Electric worth $52,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $42.10. 8,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,153. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $63.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

