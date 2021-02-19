Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,908 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Post worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Post by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Post by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Post by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Post stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,263.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $107.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

