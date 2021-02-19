Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.11. 309,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 125,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.
The stock has a market cap of $123.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.
Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.
