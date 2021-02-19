Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.11. 309,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 125,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $123.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the third quarter valued at $6,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Potbelly by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

