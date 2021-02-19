PotCoin Trading Down 24.5% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $21,265.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,875.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,957.29 or 0.03566797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.20 or 0.00430428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.53 or 0.01303922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.85 or 0.00499033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.90 or 0.00440825 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.72 or 0.00329333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00027897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002762 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,719,571 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.