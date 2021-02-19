PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.67

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 4038606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PPDAI Group Company Profile (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

