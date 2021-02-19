Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,209 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

