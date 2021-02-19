Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) (LON:PREM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) (LON:PREM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,134,390,459 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £12.28 million and a PE ratio of 0.69.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

