Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.19

Shares of Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.19 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 24.46 ($0.32). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 23.35 ($0.31), with a volume of 16,955,272 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of £216.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

