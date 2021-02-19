PressOne (PRS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,385.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. PressOne has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $34,385.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.26 or 0.00838673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00035408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00056204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00043242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.31 or 0.04942237 BTC.

PressOne (PRS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

